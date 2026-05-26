3-2 GSAB conducts Aerial Gunnery exercise

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, performs Bambi Bucket operations during an aerial gunnery exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, May 18, 2026. Bambi Buckets, large containers suspended beneath helicopters designed to quickly fill and drop water on austere terrain, are primarily used to pre-soak an area before live rounds are fired down range and to extinguish any fires that may arise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)