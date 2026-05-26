U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa

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Honduran military personnel listen to a brief at the Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 20, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and its Honduran partners aligned efforts in information operations and intelligence functions while promoting a unified approach to security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)