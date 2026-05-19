U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | U.S. and Honduran personnel take a group photo at the Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 20, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and its Honduran partners aligned efforts in information operations and intelligence functions while promoting a unified approach to security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | U.S. and Honduran personnel take a group photo at the Subject Matter Expert Exchange...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Honduran counterparts from May 19-21 at the Dirección de Información Estratégica, reinforcing bilateral cooperation and advancing intelligence capabilities.

The engagement brought together U.S. and Honduran personnel specializing in information operations, civil affairs and intelligence to enhance coordination and build professional relationships across agencies.

Discussions emphasized information sharing practices, operational planning and collaborative approaches to regional security challenges. They also explored how organizational structure, leadership and trust can influence the success of a mission.

A key session during the engagement highlighted the role of the enlisted force in building effective units. U.S. personnel discussed how enlisted service members serve as the backbone of military organizations. They bring years of operational experience and continuity as leadership transitions. They encouraged greater reliance on noncommissioned officers, emphasizing their role as advisors and trainers.

JTF-B and its Honduran partners aligned efforts in information operations and intelligence functions while promoting a unified approach to security across the region. The exchange supports a broader objective of reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the United States and Honduras. The effort reflects a shared commitment to regional stability, security cooperation and mutual readiness.