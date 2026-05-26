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    U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Honduran military personnel listen to a brief at the Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 20, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and its Honduran partners aligned efforts in information operations and intelligence functions while promoting a unified approach to security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 18:19
    Photo ID: 9708266
    VIRIN: 260520-F-ZB472-1018
    Resolution: 4231x2821
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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