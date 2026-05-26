Honduran military personnel listen to a brief at the Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 20, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and its Honduran partners aligned efforts in information operations and intelligence functions while promoting a unified approach to security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 18:19
|Photo ID:
|9708266
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-ZB472-1018
|Resolution:
|4231x2821
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S., Honduran forces strengthen intelligence partnership during exchange in Tegucigalpa
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