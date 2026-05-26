U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio, D.C. National Guard, retired after more than 20 years of service during a ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Army, at Fort Belvoir, Va., on May 26, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Ebbert, Special Assistant to the National Guard Bureau Vice Chief and National Guard Bureau J39 in his civilian capacity. Lt. Col. Cremisio served in the Multi-Agency Augmentation Command (MAC) from 2016 until his retirement. His key assignments included Watch Officer in the President’s Emergency Operations Center (PEOC); Program Manager for Contingency Operations, Plans, and Presidential Succession; Crisis Action Team Operations Officer; Deputy Division Chief; Acting Division Chief; and Joint Staff J-35. During his tenure with the D.C. National Guard, he played an integral role in establishing strategic mission partnerships with the White House Military Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)