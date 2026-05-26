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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 25]

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio, D.C. National Guard, retired after more than 20 years of service during a ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Army, at Fort Belvoir, Va., on May 26, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Jonathan Ebbert, Special Assistant to the National Guard Bureau Vice Chief and National Guard Bureau J39 in his civilian capacity. Lt. Col. Cremisio served in the Multi-Agency Augmentation Command (MAC) from 2016 until his retirement. His key assignments included Watch Officer in the President’s Emergency Operations Center (PEOC); Program Manager for Contingency Operations, Plans, and Presidential Succession; Crisis Action Team Operations Officer; Deputy Division Chief; Acting Division Chief; and Joint Staff J-35. During his tenure with the D.C. National Guard, he played an integral role in establishing strategic mission partnerships with the White House Military Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9708252
    VIRIN: 260526-F-PL327-1918
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Cremisio Retirement Ceremony

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