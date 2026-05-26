2026 Seattle Mariners Host Salute to Armed Services

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Electrician's Mate 1st Class Mary Alvey, Navy Region Northwest’s Sailor of the Year, shakes hands with a Seattle Mariners player on the field during the Mariners’ Salute to Armed Services Night at T-Mobile Park before a game against the San Diego Padres in Seattle, May 16, 2026. The event recognized service members from across the region and highlighted the bond between the armed forces and the local community. Commander, Navy Region Northwest provides consolidated base operations support for Navy activities in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa, and oversees the assigned shore organization, provides facilities and space management, exercise coordination, and support to homeported and transient ships, submarines and aircraft as well as afloat and ashore tenants, military and family members. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)