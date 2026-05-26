2026 Seattle Mariners Host Salute to Armed Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE (May 16, 2026) — Master-at-Arms 1st Class Benjamin Floyd, Naval Base Kitsap’s Sailor of the Year, shakes hands with a member of the Seattle Mariners organization on the first-base line during the Mariners’ Salute to Armed Services Night at T-Mobile Park before a game against the San Diego Padres. The event recognized service members from across the region and celebrated the bond between the armed forces and the local community. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)