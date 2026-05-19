Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

Then-Private Jon Harmon stands proudly at Fort Benning, Georgia, after completing a jump during the U.S. Army Airborne School in 2012. Earning his silver "Jump wings" marked the official beginning of his career as a paratrooper, leading him to serve with the historic 82nd Airborne Division before his deployment to Afghanistan. (Contributed photo from Jon Harmon)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2012
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9706812
|VIRIN:
|120102-D-HW608-7991
|Resolution:
|960x785
|Size:
|86.27 KB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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