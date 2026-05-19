Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

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Then-Private Jon Harmon stands proudly at Fort Benning, Georgia, after completing a jump during the U.S. Army Airborne School in 2012. Earning his silver "Jump wings" marked the official beginning of his career as a paratrooper, leading him to serve with the historic 82nd Airborne Division before his deployment to Afghanistan. (Contributed photo from Jon Harmon)