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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 1 of 3]

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Then-Private Jon Harmon stands proudly at Fort Benning, Georgia, after completing a jump during the U.S. Army Airborne School in 2012. Earning his silver "Jump wings" marked the official beginning of his career as a paratrooper, leading him to serve with the historic 82nd Airborne Division before his deployment to Afghanistan. (Contributed photo from Jon Harmon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2012
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9706812
    VIRIN: 120102-D-HW608-7991
    Resolution: 960x785
    Size: 86.27 KB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy
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    double amputee
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratrooper
    Normandy 82
    DDAY82

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