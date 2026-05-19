Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

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Former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper Jon Harmon sits inside the historic World War II-era C-47 Southern Cross in Corsicana, Texas. Exactly fourteen years after an explosion in an Afghan village claimed both of his legs and nearly his life, Harmon is training with Liberty Jump Team, a civilian static line parachute team, to step through the jump door once again, preparing for a commemorative jump over Normandy, France, on the 14th anniversary of his injury.