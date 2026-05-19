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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 3 of 3]

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

    CORSICANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper Jon Harmon sits inside the historic World War II-era C-47 Southern Cross in Corsicana, Texas. Exactly fourteen years after an explosion in an Afghan village claimed both of his legs and nearly his life, Harmon is training with Liberty Jump Team, a civilian static line parachute team, to step through the jump door once again, preparing for a commemorative jump over Normandy, France, on the 14th anniversary of his injury.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9706782
    VIRIN: 260327-D-HW608-7933
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: CORSICANA, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: CEDARVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 3 of 3], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy
    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy
    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

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    Normandy
    82nd Airborne Division
    paratrooper
    Amputee Soccer
    Dday 82

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