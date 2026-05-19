Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

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A recreation of his photo from Airborne School, former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper Jon Harmon raises his arms in victory on the drop zone in Corsicana, Texas, after successfully completing his first training jump since his amputations. Jumping with the Liberty Jump Team, a civilian static line parachute organization, Harmon is taking critical steps in his preparation to jump over Normandy, France, marking the 14th anniversary of his combat injuries in Afghanistan. Contributed Photo by Lacey Carroll.