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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 2 of 3]

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

    CORSICANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    A recreation of his photo from Airborne School, former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper Jon Harmon raises his arms in victory on the drop zone in Corsicana, Texas, after successfully completing his first training jump since his amputations. Jumping with the Liberty Jump Team, a civilian static line parachute organization, Harmon is taking critical steps in his preparation to jump over Normandy, France, marking the 14th anniversary of his combat injuries in Afghanistan. Contributed Photo by Lacey Carroll.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9706786
    VIRIN: 260327-D-HW608-4451
    Resolution: 700x960
    Size: 219.83 KB
    Location: CORSICANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy
    Double amputee paratrooper trains for historic jump into Normandy

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    double amputee
    82nd Airborne Division
    paratrooper
    Normandy 82
    Dday 82

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