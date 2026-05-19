Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery

Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, commander of Multi-Domain Command - Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb C. Webster, MDC-E Senior Enlisted Advisor, carry a wreath to a display stand during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery, Saint-Avold, France, honoring American Soldiers killed in action during World War II, May 24, 2026. Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial contains 10,481 American Soldiers killed in action, the second largest number of American burials in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy, Multi-Domain Command - Europe)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9706486
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-PC120-8414
|Resolution:
|4534x3023
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SAINT-AVOLD, FR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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