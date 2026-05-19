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Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery, Saint-Avold, France, honoring American Soldiers killed in action during World War II, May 24, 2026. Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial contains 10,481 American Soldiers killed in action, the second largest number of American burials in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy, Multi-Domain Command - Europe)