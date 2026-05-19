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    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery [Image 8 of 15]

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    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery

    SAINT-AVOLD, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery, Saint-Avold, France, honoring American Soldiers killed in action during World War II, May 24, 2026. Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial contains 10,481 American Soldiers killed in action, the second largest number of American burials in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy, Multi-Domain Command - Europe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:18
    Photo ID: 9706465
    VIRIN: 260524-A-PC120-7223
    Resolution: 4871x3249
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAINT-AVOLD, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery [Image 15 of 15], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe participate in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe participates in Memorial Day Ceremony at Lorraine American Cemetery

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    Memorial Day
    Lorraine American Cemetery
    France
    MDC-E
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe

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