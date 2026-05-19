USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Col. Jeffery Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, leads course participants in a leadership discussion during the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Kleber Kaserne, held May 11-15, 2026. The garrison recently marked the one-year anniversary of the localized, weeklong course, which was designed to bring essential leadership training directly to Rheinland-Pfalz. Since its launch, the program has equipped 106 leaders across four course offerings. Grounded in Army doctrine and driven by Soldier readiness data, the curriculum prepares incoming commanders and first sergeants to manage company operations, prioritize Soldier and Family readiness, and navigate the unique demands of commanding across the garrison’s 26 geographically separated sites. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Siebeneck)