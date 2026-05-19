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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course [Image 2 of 4]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course

    GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Soldiers participate in a group physical fitness training session at the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Kleber Kaserne, Germany, May 11-15, 2026. The garrison recently marked the one-year anniversary of this localized, weeklong course designed to bring essential leadership training directly to Rheinland-Pfalz. Since its launch, the program has equipped 106 leaders across four course offerings. Grounded in Army doctrine and driven by Soldier readiness data, the curriculum prepares incoming commanders and first sergeants to manage company operations, prioritize Soldier and Family readiness, and navigate the unique demands of commanding across the garrison’s 26 geographically separated sites. (U.S. Army photo by Dina DeBoer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9706388
    VIRIN: 260515-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 4017x2559
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course

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