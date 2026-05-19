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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course [Image 3 of 4]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course

    GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz command sergeant major, shares the senior enlisted perspective with participants at the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course held at Kleber Kaserne May 11-15, 2026. The garrison recently marked the one-year anniversary of the localized, weeklong course, which was designed to bring essential leadership training directly to Rheinland-Pfalz. Since its launch, the program has equipped 106 leaders across four course offerings. Grounded in Army doctrine and driven by Soldier readiness data, the curriculum prepares incoming commanders and first sergeants to manage company operations, prioritize Soldier and Family readiness, and navigate the unique demands of commanding across the garrison’s 26 geographically separated sites. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Siebeneck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9706390
    VIRIN: 260515-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 2992x2992
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks first anniversary of pre-command course

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