Allies honor fallen Americans at Normandy Memorial Day ceremony

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness of US Army V Corps, and soldiers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment, joined French officials, allied military leaders, veterans, and local community members during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring American service members buried at Normandy American Cemetery, France, May 24, 2026.