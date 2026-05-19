Allies honor fallen Americans at Normandy and Brittany Memorial Day ceremony

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brenden Delgado | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness of US Army V Corps, and soldiers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment, joined French officials, allied military leaders, veterans, and local community members during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring American service members buried at Normandy American Cemetery, France, May 24, 2026. see less | View Image Page

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness of the US Army V Corps and servicemembers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment and 41st Field Artillery Brigade, joined French officials, allied military leaders, veterans, and local community members during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring American service members buried at Normandy and Brittany American Cemetery, May 24, 2026.

Following the gathering of leaders and community members, the ceremony was officiated by the American Battle Monuments Commission. It commemorated American Soldiers who fought and died during the Allied liberation of Western Europe in World War II. In total, the Normandy and Brittany American Cemetery grounds hold more than 13,700 burials and over 2,000 missing in action whose names are inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing.

The ceremony featured remarks from American and French officials, a wreath-laying, and a moment of silence.

Mountford stated that the ceremony was both a remembrance of the sacrifices of World War II and a call to uphold the ongoing responsibilities shared by NATO allies.

“The unimaginable destruction of the war and the decades that have now passed make it a struggle to remember the personal sacrifice made by the people who rest here.” Mountford said, “We cannot allow that to happen.”

Stories of the fallen and their bravery highlighted the core message that today's peace was earned by the sacrifices of past generations.

As the ceremony continued, attendees stood among marble headstones while representatives from the United States, France, veterans organizations, and military units laid wreaths in honor of the fallen.

The ceremony concluded with the sounding of taps and a moment of silence. Attendees reflected on the service members buried at Saint Mihiel and the enduring alliance forged through their sacrifice more than a century ago, leaving all present united in remembrance and gratitude.