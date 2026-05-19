U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness of US Army V Corps, and soldiers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment, joined French officials, allied military leaders, veterans, and local community members during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring American service members buried at Normandy American Cemetery, France, May 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 07:00
|Photo ID:
|9706372
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-NF551-1166
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allies honor fallen Americans at Normandy Memorial Day ceremony [Image 42 of 42], by SFC Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.