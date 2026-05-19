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    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda [Image 17 of 17]

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    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda

    BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, conducts a Memorial Day agenda in Buckeye, Arizona, May 25, 2026. As part of Ruiz’s agenda, he participated as the keynote speaker in Buckeye’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, met with on-duty first responders, and visited with staff and cadets of Buckeye Union High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9706052
    VIRIN: 260525-M-RB959-9504
    Resolution: 6494x4329
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda [Image 17 of 17], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda
    SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda

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    Memorial Day
    Buckeye
    SMMC
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    JROTC

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