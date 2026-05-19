SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, conducts a Memorial Day agenda in Buckeye, Arizona, May 25, 2026. As part of Ruiz’s agenda, he participated as the keynote speaker in Buckeye’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, met with on-duty first responders, and visited with staff and cadets of Buckeye Union High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)