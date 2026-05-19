U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, conducts a Memorial Day agenda in Buckeye, Arizona, May 25, 2026. As part of Ruiz’s agenda, he participated as the keynote speaker in Buckeye’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, met with on-duty first responders, and visited with staff and cadets of Buckeye Union High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9706045
|VIRIN:
|260525-M-RB959-8127
|Resolution:
|5820x3880
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMMC Ruiz visits Buckeye for Memorial Day agenda [Image 17 of 17], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.