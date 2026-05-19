State of Hawai'i Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Under the auspices of the Office of Veterans’ Services, a division of the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, Gov. Josh Green will hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe. The theme for this year’s event is: “Mālama i ko lākou hoʻoilina — Preserve Their Legacy.”
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9706033
|VIRIN:
|260525-Z-IX631-1093
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
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