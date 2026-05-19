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    State of Hawai'i Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 92 of 93]

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    State of Hawai'i Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ret. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Under the auspices of the Office of Veterans’ Services, a division of the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, Gov. Josh Green will hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe. The theme for this year’s event is: “Mālama i ko lākou hoʻoilina — Preserve Their Legacy.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9706032
    VIRIN: 260525-Z-IX631-1092
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, State of Hawai'i Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 93 of 93], by MSgt Ret. Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorail Day
    Gov. Josh Green
    Statte of Hawaii

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