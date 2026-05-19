State of Hawai'i Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony

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Under the auspices of the Office of Veterans’ Services, a division of the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, Gov. Josh Green will hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe. The theme for this year’s event is: “Mālama i ko lākou hoʻoilina — Preserve Their Legacy.”