Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his family pay respects at gravesites in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9705543
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-IW468-9169
|Resolution:
|7330x4887
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 158th National Memorial Day Observance [Image 110 of 110], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.