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    The 158th National Memorial Day Observance [Image 99 of 110]

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    The 158th National Memorial Day Observance

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his family pay respects at gravesites in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9705543
    VIRIN: 260525-A-IW468-9169
    Resolution: 7330x4887
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 158th National Memorial Day Observance [Image 110 of 110], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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