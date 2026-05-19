The 158th National Memorial Day Observance

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Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Jacob Teplesky and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Spaulding greet Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, May 25, 2026. Hegseth and his family spoke with several family members while visited several gravesites in this section. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)