Date Taken: 05.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.25.2026 16:52 Photo ID: 9705257 VIRIN: 260524-N-LX264-7451 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 6.16 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs for Harrisburg Arts Fest in River From Park supporting Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.