Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have been placing flags in front of headstones since 1948, when it was first designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit. At ANC, where service members from the Revolutionary War through today’s conflicts are laid to rest, Flags In connects today’s Soldiers to generations of military service and sacrifice — spanning 250 years of American history.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9705064
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-CQ141-3729
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during 'Flags In' [Image 13 of 13], by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.