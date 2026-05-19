Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

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Chaplains and religious affairs specialists from across the Military District of Washington gathered May 21, 2026, at Chaplains Hill, where they honored the fallen buried in Section 2 of Arlington National Cemetery by placing flags at their gravesites prior to Memorial Day weekend, in a tradition known as “Flags In.”



Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have been placing flags in front of headstones since 1948, when it was first designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit. At ANC, where service members from the Revolutionary War through today’s conflicts are laid to rest, Flags In connects today’s Soldiers to generations of military service and sacrifice — spanning 250 years of American history.