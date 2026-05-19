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    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’ [Image 8 of 13]

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    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    Chaplains and religious affairs specialists from across the Military District of Washington gathered May 21, 2026, at Chaplains Hill, where they honored the fallen buried in Section 2 of Arlington National Cemetery by placing flags at their gravesites prior to Memorial Day weekend, in a tradition known as “Flags In.”

    Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have been placing flags in front of headstones since 1948, when it was first designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit. At ANC, where service members from the Revolutionary War through today’s conflicts are laid to rest, Flags In connects today’s Soldiers to generations of military service and sacrifice — spanning 250 years of American history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9705061
    VIRIN: 260521-A-CQ141-3810
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’ [Image 13 of 13], by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Honoring the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Honoring the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during 'Flags In'
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Honoring the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’
    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen on Chaplains Hill at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

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