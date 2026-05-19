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    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4]

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    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X

    PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division are served food during an end-of-exercise dinner as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9704847
    VIRIN: 260519-A-KA877-6699
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X

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    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    u.s army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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