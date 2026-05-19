Philippine DFAC workers prepare to serve food to U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division during an end-of-exercise dinner as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9704845
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-KA877-5996
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.