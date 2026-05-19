Salaknib 2026: Exercise training partners celebrate conclusion of JPMRC-X

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division are served food during an end-of-exercise dinner as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)