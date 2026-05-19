Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Headstones of the fallen at Somme America Cemetery and Memorial in Bony, France on May 25, 2026. Somme ACM is the final resting place for over 1800 U.S. service members, primarily from the 27th and 30th Divisions, who fought and lost their lives during WWI. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)