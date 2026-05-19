(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026 [Image 41 of 60]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026

    FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air defenders from 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade took part as the color guard in the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme America Cemetery and Memorial in Bony, France on May 25, 2026. Somme ACM is the final resting place for over 1800 U.S. service members, primarily from the 27th and 30th Divisions, who fought and lost their lives during WWI. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9704830
    VIRIN: 260524-A-NH920-1216
    Resolution: 4323x2882
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026 [Image 60 of 60], by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026
    Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th AAMDC
    StrongerTogether
    52d ADA Bde
    Beallyoucanbe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery