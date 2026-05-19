Chaplain (Col.) Chis Melvin, the division chaplain for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, took part in the Memorial Day ceremony at Somme America Cemetery and Memorial in Bony, France on May 25, 2026. Somme ACM is the final resting place for over 1800 U.S. service members, primarily from the 27th and 30th Divisions, who fought and lost their lives during WWI. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9704831
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-NH920-1353
|Resolution:
|4695x3130
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Somme American Cemetery and Memorial, Memorial Day ceremony 2026 [Image 60 of 60], by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.