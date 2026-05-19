Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations

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Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach walks the flightline with Chief Master Sgt. Seth Little, 482d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, and Col. Tavis C. Powell, deputy commander of the 482d Fighter Wing, during a visit to Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, May 23, 2026. Wilsbach visited Homestead ARB during the Memorial Day weekend to personally thank Airmen and support personnel working behind the scenes for their hard work and dedication to supporting air show operations, and to discuss mission readiness, operations, and the importance of maintaining combat-capable forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)