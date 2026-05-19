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    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations [Image 5 of 7]

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    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482d Fighter Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach poses for a photo with members of the F-22 Demonstration Team at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, May 23, 2026. Wilsbach visited Homestead ARB during the Memorial Day weekend to personally thank Airmen and support personnel working behind the scenes for their hard work and dedication to supporting air show operations, and to discuss mission readiness, operations, and the importance of maintaining combat-capable forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9704626
    VIRIN: 260523-F-GL802-1420
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations
    Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations

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