Air Force Chief of Staff Visits Homestead ARB During Memorial Day Weekend to Thank Airmen Supporting Air Show Operations

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Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach poses for a photo with B-52 Stratofortress aircrew and maintainers at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, May 23, 2026. Wilsbach visited Homestead ARB during the Memorial Day weekend to personally thank Airmen and support personnel working behind the scenes supporting air show operations, and to discuss mission readiness, operations, and the importance of maintaining combat-capable forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)