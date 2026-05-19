Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (Opposing Forces), pose for a photo with French cadets after the 81st Memorial Day Ceremony at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, on May 24, 2026. The cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)