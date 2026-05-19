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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

    EPINAL, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (Opposing Forces), and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, pose for a photo with French Cadets after the 81st Memorial Day Ceremony at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, May 24, 2026. Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 08:38
    Photo ID: 9704208
    VIRIN: 260523-A-XV403-5063
    Resolution: 5888x3925
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: EPINAL, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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    EUCOM
    Epinal American Cemetery
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    MemDay26EUR
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