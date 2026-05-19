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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

    EPINAL, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, takes a photo with an attendee of the 81st Memorial Day ceremony at the Epinal American Cemetery in Epinal, France, on May 24, 2026. The cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 service members and was established by Seventh Army in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 08:37
    Photo ID: 9704209
    VIRIN: 260523-A-XV403-8776
    Resolution: 6816x4544
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: EPINAL, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026
    Epinal American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

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    Epinal American Cemetery
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    MemDay26EUR
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