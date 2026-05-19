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    Arsenal of Freedom Formation [Image 14 of 16]

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    Arsenal of Freedom Formation

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of a B-1 Lancer, A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-18 Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning, assigned to Air Combat Command and Global Strike Command, during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. Each aircraft played a unique role in demonstrating the comprehensive reach of the U.S. Air Force, from legacy bombers to cutting-edge fifth-generation fighters. Known as the Arsenal of Freedom Formation, the event underscored the Air Force’s capability to project force anywhere, anytime, as a key component of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9704083
    VIRIN: 260523-F-CC148-7703
    Resolution: 3745x2675
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal of Freedom Formation [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation

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    Miami
    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    Airshow
    Arsenal of Freedom

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