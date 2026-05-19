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    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show [Image 5 of 16]

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    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9704079
    VIRIN: 260523-F-CC148-3506
    Resolution: 1405x1967
    Size: 249.11 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation
    Arsenal of Freedom Formation

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    TAGS

    Miami
    flyover
    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow

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