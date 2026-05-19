U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2026. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9704081
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-CC148-4400
|Resolution:
|3039x4255
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Demo Team Performs at Miami Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.