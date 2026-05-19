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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange [Image 11 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, test a medical electric knife pen at the medical exchange during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9704036
    VIRIN: 260519-A-RE759-1412
    Resolution: 5015x3343
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange

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    Salaknib 2026: Four-nation medical exchange sharpens regional readiness

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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