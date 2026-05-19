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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange [Image 9 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Kayo Shibata, a medical officer with the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, samples U.S. hydration packets at a medical exchange during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9704032
    VIRIN: 260519-A-RE759-1322
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange
    Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange

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    Salaknib 2026: Four-nation medical exchange sharpens regional readiness

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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