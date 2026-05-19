Salaknib 2026: U.S, Philippines, Australia, and Japan conduct a medical exchange

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Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Capt. Kayo Shibata, a medical officer assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, tests a medical electric knife pen at the medical exchange site during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 19, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble)