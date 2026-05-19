Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton, senior enlisted leader for Blount Island Command, speaks about his combat experience in Iraq before delivering prepared remarks during a martial arts instructor course graduation ceremony, May 22, 2026, aboard Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Burton spoke about the importance of physical and mental resilience, emphasizing the role discipline, preparation and perseverance play in combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)